The Jackson County Master Gardeners Association Fall Plant Sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells St. in Edna.
Annuals, perennials, shrubs, and trees suitable for growing in our area will be on sale, along with potted plants, handmade birdhouses and make and take or ready-to-go fairy gardens. Proceeds are used to support the adjacent Texana Educational Garden and college scholarships for Edna students.
For more information call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service 361-782-3312.