The Jackson County Master Gardeners will take orders for fruit and citrus trees through Sept. 18 at the Jackson County AgriLife Extension Office, 411 N. Wells in Edna, according to a news release.
The master gardeners say fall is the best time of year to plant fruit and citrus trees because it gives the roots time to get established before the new growth of leaves and fruit start to set in spring. Tree-planting in autumn has several benefits, including milder temperatures, potential for good fall precipitation and cooler evening temperatures, which are less stressful for immature trees.
These climatic conditions provide for a good growing environment, especially for a young, developing root system. With air temperatures cooler than soil temps, the roots grow without much top growth, according to the master gardeners. When the newly planted tree comes out of dormancy in the spring, it will have a more established root system for taking up water and nutrients before the hot days of summer set in again.
The Jackson County Master Gardeners sell trees that are hardy and suited for the soils in this area, according to their release.
Available citrus trees include orange, grapefruit, lemon, lime, mandarin, pummelo and tangelo. Available fruit trees include avocado, banana, cherry, dragonfruit, fig, loquat, mulberry, olive, pear, persimmon and pomegranate. Blueberry and blackberry plants also are available. To see the complete list, visit the Jackson County AgriLife Extension Office at the Jackson County Services Building to pick up a copy of the order sheet.
The orders must be paid for at the time the order is placed. The trees will be ready for pick-up Sept. 24 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the front of the auditorium of the Jackson County Services Building. For more information, contact Debbie at 361-648-6314 or Mike at 361-782-3312.
