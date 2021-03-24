The Jackson County Master Gardener Association will hold its Spring Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to noon April 10 at the Jackson County Service Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells St. in Edna, according to a news release.
Plants offered for sale are those known to flourish in the Texas Coastal Prairie.
Birdhouses hand-made by master gardeners will be available for sale.
Proceeds go toward college scholarships for careers in horticulture or agriculture and the maintenance of the Texana Educational Garden.
This garden is free and open to all. It is located adjacent to the County Service Building. Gardeners who know in advance what plants they hope to purchase can call Judy Marek at 361-782-0078 to preorder. Please call before April 1. A deposit will be required. Availability is not guaranteed, but the Master Gardeners will work with suppliers to fulfill desires. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
