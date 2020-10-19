Chapter members and guests gathered at the Power Home in Victoria wearing face masks and social distancing for the Sept. 9 meeting. President Pauline Hendryx gave the invocation followed by members and guests reciting the pledges to the flags.
The minutes were read and approved from the March meeting. Treasurer Joan Mathieu gave the financial report and presented the new chapter budget. Registrar Rhonda Hahn announced Mary Sue Woods’ Daughters of the Republic of Texas application had been approved. DRT supplements for Jessica Lee and Jenifer Larsen had been approved also. Jan Chilcoat and Billye Jackson were recognized for 25 years of membership, and Sara Meyer was recognized for 50 years.
The featured speaker was Paul Janda of Victoria College, who presented “Texas Heroes of the Dawson Massacre and Mia Expedition.”
He noted Texas Heroes Day on Sept. 18 was established by the Texas Legislature to remember and honor the men who died in these two events. Janda was presented with a Texas-themed birdhouse at the end of his presentation.
The hostesses for the meeting were Rhonda Hahn, Dora Ann Ortego and Deborah Tomlinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.