The Most Reverend Gary Janak is approachable.
“(What makes him approachable) is his counseling background, and he just has that gift,” said Janak’s youngest sister Sharon Janak Foltyn, 53, of Ganado. “He’s able to put people at ease and find some commonality and relate to you and make you feel comfortable.”
Foltyn said this quality will continue to serve her brother well in his new role as auxiliary bishop.
Janak, 59, formerly vicar general and chancellor for the Catholic Diocese of Victoria as well as rector for Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, was ordained auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio Tuesday with a Mass and reception at St. Mark the Evangelist Church in San Antonio.
Janak was ordained to the priesthood May 14, 1988, and his appointment in San Antonio was announced by Pope Francis Feb. 15 Janak holds a degree in canon law and a master’s degree in counseling. He is licensed by the state of Texas as a professional counselor supervisor.
Growing up, Janak was one of four siblings in his family, also including brother Allan Janak and sister Cindy Janak Junek. He is six years older than Foltyn, and as children, Janak and Foltyn and the others played church. Their parents were very active in the church, so their childhood play came naturally.
When Janak was in the cradle, Julia Janak, his grandmother, said he would one day be a priest. Later, when they would visit her in the nursing home, she would say the same thing in Czech.
“Dad had a lot of siblings, so there were a lot of grandkids, and Gary was the only one she ever told that to,” Foltyn said. “So it was kind of special. It was a very natural kind of thing.”
Foltyn admires Janak’s ability to build relationships with everyone from the very young to the elderly.
“He’s just a genuine, good guy,” she said. “He’s a good listener and very sincere. He just wants a relationship with you.”
Foltyn continued that she and her siblings and their children are no exception. They are all very different but Janak still manages to build connections with all of them.
When Janak learned of his new appointment, he was taken aback, Foltyn said. He wondered aloud if he were worthy of the role, and Foltyn told him to embrace it.
“It happened for a reason, and you’ll be great,” she told him. “Now he’s ready for a new challenge and will give it his all, though he is still very humble about it.”
Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller ordained Janak, and Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the pope’s delegate to the United States, read the Apostolic Letter, or Papal Bull, confirming the appointment of Janak.
The new auxiliary bishop was presented with several symbols of his pastoral ministry. These included the miter, which is the proper liturgical headdress for all bishops of the Latin rite, including the pope, and the pectoral cross, which is a cross worn over the breast that hangs from a green cord intertwined with gold threads. Also, he received the crozier, which is a pastoral staff, and the episcopal ring to be worn on his right hand. As auxiliary bishop, he also has developed his own coat of arms, which incorporates the text, “Give Your Servant a Listening Heart” among symbols that are meaningful in his life.
Co-consecrators at the liturgy were San Antonio Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette, Janak’s former spiritual director when he was a seminarian at Assumption Seminary, and Diocese of Victoria Bishop Brendan Cahill. Chamberlains to Janak were the Rev. Carlos Velasquez, pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in New Braunfels and the Rev. Greg Korenek, a priest of the Diocese of Victoria.
In attendance were Janak’s mother Rose Marie Janak, 87, and some of Janak’s siblings. Also present were some of Janak’s nieces and nephews and other family members. About 21 bishops and archbishops attended the ceremony along with priests from the archdiocese and visiting priests.
“It was all very special and very, very beautiful,” said his mother of the ceremony. “Gary taking the oath as bishop was the most special moment.”
After the ceremony, Foltyn said the family was full of joy.
“I didn’t know what to expect because I’d never been to a bishop ordination, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of event,” Foltyn said. “Seeing all the priests and bishops — I’ve never seen anything like that — the multitude was incredible.”
All of the bishops went out of their way to make the family feel welcome, she said.
“I think he will be very approachable. He wants to go to the schools to meet the children, and I think that’s neat that he wants to form relationships with everyone,” Foltyn said. “He will not have a parish family, so that will be very different, but in a way, he will bring that to being a bishop — being a very approachable one.”
