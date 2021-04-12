The City of Victoria Municipal Court will host a meet and greet event with the Municipal Court Judge rom 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Vela Farm’s, 221 S. Main St.
This is a come-and-go event to meet Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold. Free coffee and pastries will be provided.
For more information, contact the City of Victoria Municipal Court at 361-485-3050 or e-mail courtclerk@victoriatx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.