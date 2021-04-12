Vela Farms On the Square
Buy Now

The storefront of Vela Farms On The Square last year. 

 Tristan Ipock | tipock@vicad.com

The City of Victoria Municipal Court will host a meet and greet event with the Municipal Court Judge rom 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Vela Farm’s, 221 S. Main St.

This is a come-and-go event to meet Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold. Free coffee and pastries will be provided.

For more information, contact the City of Victoria Municipal Court at 361-485-3050 or e-mail courtclerk@victoriatx.gov.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.