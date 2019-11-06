Bluebonnet Youth Ranch has established the Jefferson Flowers Memorial Fund in honor of Dr. Jeff Flowers Jr., a long-time proponent and active member of the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch community, according to a news release.
Flowers died at age 90 on Sept. He was a prominent member of the Victoria community before retiring in North Carolina later in his life. The former rancher and founder of the first emergency room at Citizens Medical Center was instrumental in the success of the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament. Along with Rafael “Ricky” De La Garza, he assembled the EMS drivers used annually for the celebrity tournament. His legacy will live on through the memorial fund, according to the news release.
The Jefferson Flowers Memorial Fund will allocate funds to fulfill the needs of the children at the ranch. Those interested in making donations can visit www.bluebonnetyouthranch.org/donate/ or mail contributions to P.O. Box 90, Yoakum, Texas 77995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.