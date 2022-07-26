Jerusalem Family Praise Center is hosting a Back-to-School Bash at 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at the church, 208 N. Ben Wilson St. The event will include food, games and school supplies.
Jerusalem Family Praise Center hosts Back-to-School Bash Aug. 6
