Jim Feig, a Korean War veteran and a chemical engineer, captured the world through his photos and hearts through his joyful spirit.
Feig died Sept. 17 at Citizens Medical Center of complications related to cancer. The family is planning a memorial service in October.
He was diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago, which returned five years ago. When Harvey hit in 2017, his daughter Christy Feig said they expected that Christmas to be his last. But she said he lived "boldly" for two more years with Stage 4 cancer.
"A week ago, he was still running around and carrying on like a banshee," she said.
Christy, the youngest of Jim's three daughters, said she and her father were inseparable. He was her North Star she could always call on, she said. Jim was there for Christy when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April. She said they bonded over their cancer journeys together through laughter.
"He laughed cancer in the face," Christy said.
Christy said her father's deep, hearty laugh is the most memorable trait about him. Bill Bauer, who worked with Feig at the Victoria Art League, also said he will miss his friend's robust laugh. Bauer said he met Feig when he joined the art league in 2003. Feig joined the organization when he retired from his chemical engineering job at DuPont in 1999. Bauer said Feig served in different positions on the Art League's board of directors, but he was best known as the photography teacher.
Teaching was a calling for Feig. His wife, Judy, said her husband started teaching photography at the Art League when he heard there was a need for a teacher.
"Education is meant to be shared, and he was glad to share it," she said.
Feig began his photography education in a government funded class for veterans after he served in the Korean War with the Air Force. Christy said her father didn't talk much about his time in the Air Force. She didn't even know her father was a spy until they visited the International Spy Museum together in Washington, D.C. Christy said Feig "turned ashen" during the tour when he saw his old spy station on display. He proceeded to teach the tour group about how he used the station.
While he was in the Air Force, Feig became fluent in Mandarin as part of his work as a spy. Years later, his fluency in the language formed a special bond between him and his 11-year-old granddaughter, Keri. Her mother, Catherine Feig, adopted Keri from China. Keri, who's one of Jim's three granddaughters, will inherit her grandfather's camera, a tool he used to capture the world.
Whether it was a landscape from his travels or an abstract piece of his wife's flowers, which won first place in the Art League's competition earlier this month, Jim's photos captured the essence of his soul, Christy said.
His spirit, she said, is captured best by one of his words of wisdom that he would send to his friends and family.
"Life keeps getting better as long as you have a positive attitude," Feig once wrote. "Your attitude is important in keeping life alive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.