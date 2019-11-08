It’s time to start the seasonal jingle of Christmas bells.
The Advocate is hosting a free Christmas movie, “Jingle All the Way,” and photo with Santa for our Advocate Advantage members Nov. 19 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Photos with Santa start at 5:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at 6:30 p.m. Parents or grandparents are encouraged to bring their children or grandchildren for the free photo and stay for the movie. Children photographed will be featured beginning Dec. 1 each day as part of our annual Christmas Child feature.
If you are a subscriber, you are already an Advocate Advantage member and should go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/jinglealltheway to register. You still have time to subscribe and become a member by calling 361-574-1200, or go to victoriaadvocate.com and click Subscribe in the toolbar.
