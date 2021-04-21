On May 9, President Pauline Hendryx opened the year-ending luncheon meeting followed by the invocation. Barbara Seger, Debra Hamman, Hazel Foltyn, Rhonda Hahn and Mary Helen Dunnam led the pledges.
State Librarian of the Colonial Dames Kay Bakkan was welcomed as an honored guest. Hendryx was recognized as the state second vice president.
Hamman gave the Colonial Moment and Simone Tipton gave the Defense Moment.
The usual agenda included the minutes, registrar’s report, scholarship report and financial report. Dues should be paid to Joan Mathieu and yearbook corrections were requested. Colonial Dames State Chaplain Chris Womack will present a lineage workshop June 8 titled, “Establishing and Proving Colonial Lineage."
A meeting highlight was the installation of the 2021-2023 officers by Bakkan. Those installed were Hendyrx, president; Hamman, vice president; Hahn, secretary; Mathieu, treasurer; Foltyn, registrar; Sharon Hall, librarian; Martha Jones, chaplain; and Dunnam, parliamentarian.
Tipton gave the final benediction, and the meeting was adjourned.
