The John Brewer Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century hosted State Chaplain Chris Womack at its June 8 meeting.
Womack presented a workshop on “Establishing and Proving Colonial Lineage” on June 8.
Chapter members and potential applicants gathered for a daylong presentation on digging deep and discovering long-lost ancestors.
Womack is a chapter registrar for two lineage societies and has researched and proved over 250 member applications. She a member of the Jamestowne Society, The Magna Charta Society, and the Plantagenet Society, plus numerous other lineage organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.