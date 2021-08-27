The John Wesley’s Angels and More Arts and Crafts Show, benefitting John Wesley Ministries, will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 8300 Zac Lentz Parkway in Victoria, according to a news release.
The arts and crafts show, which has been held for more than 20 years, is moving outside this year because of the pandemic, and booths still are available. Each 10-by-15 booth space, roughly the size of one-and-a-half parking spaces, will accommodate a canopy, if desired, and cost $50.
More than 30 vendors are expected to sell homemade items including jewelry, woodworking, aprons, blankets, yard and home décor, fall and Christmas decorations, photographs, paper crafts, tote bags, quilts and personalized gifts, among others.
The event will include a silent auction and hole-in-one game with prizes for the winners. The Sweet Shop will sell homemade goodies prepared by members of the church, and made-to-order funnel cakes will be among other offerings. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Liz Orsbon, chairperson, at 910-987-7754, or email jwcraftshow@gmail.com.
“One of the goals of this event this year is to enjoy coming together as a community and a church family,” Orsbon said. “COVID-19 has been hard on everyone and we need something to be excited about. I am amazed by the excitement in our church and the craft show community. Our congregation is really pulling together to make this event wonderful. We are having to rethink how we have always done this show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.