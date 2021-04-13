John Wesley United Methodist Church will host the free “Show & Shine” Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8, according to a news release.
“All cars are welcome,” said Janet Myrick. “Come show off your wheels.”
Show cars set up at 9 a.m. Food trucks will be available. This is a no alcohol event. For information, call Willie Sanders 361-648-9450, Pastor Carl Westbrook at 361-482-9458 or Kathleen Ross at 361-550-6761.
