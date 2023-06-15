Juneteenth Events

Victoria

Juneteenth Jam

WHAT: A family-friendly event hosted by the Old Landmark Committee, bring your own chair

WHERE: Multi-Use Pavilion, 211 N. Ben Wilson St.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

For more information, contact Cynthia Robinson at 361-550-8404 or Joyce Young Ellis at 361-703-6255

Juneteenth Presentation

WHAT: A presentation on the history of slavery and Juneteenth in the Crossroads

WHERE: Victoria College Student Center, 2200 E. Red River St.

WHEN: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday

For more information, contact Cindy Wood at 361-573-3291 or email AskVC@VictoriaCollege.edu

Hallettsville

Hallett Oak Gallery's Juneteenth Celebration

WHAT: View Black American artist exhibits for free, meet artists Sartori Davis, Gene Grant, Tommie Ruth Adams and Darryl Leonard

WHERE: Hallett Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St.

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday

Refreshments will be served

Cuero

Juneteenth Celebration

WHAT: A celebration at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum is in conjunction with the "Black Cowboys: An American Story" exhibit, the event is free to the public

WHERE: Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade

WHEN: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday

For more information, call 361-277-2866

Port Lavaca

Juneteenth Celebration

WHAT: A three-day celebration with live music, card games and a Friday night glow party

WHERE: Bayfront Peninsula Park

WHEN: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, church service at 11 a.m. Sunday

For more information, visit the "2023 Juneteenth Port Lavaca Celebration" Facebook page

Refugio

Juneteenth Celebration & Rodeo

WHAT: A three-day Juneteenth celebration and rodeo

WHERE: Refugio County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 109 Fairgrounds Road

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and a church service at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church on Sunday

Rodeo tickets cost $12 for adults and $7 for children