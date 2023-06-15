Cynthia Robinson used to think Juneteenth was a time for fun and games, but then she learned about the holiday’s true significance.
Two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, Union Army soldiers arrived in Galveston to announce that slavery was no longer legal in Texas.
“I celebrated Juneteenth as a young girl, not knowing what it meant,” said Robinson, who is now the president of the Old Landmark Committee in Victoria.
Teri Moten, who will be leading a historical presentation on Juneteenth at Victoria College Student Center on Tuesday, said she has only been celebrating the holiday for the last eight years.
“I used to not want to celebrate it because it is kind of a reminder of slavery,” Moten said.
The Old Landmark Committee will host a Juneteenth Jam at 211 N. Ben Wilson St. on Saturday. Robinson said that in addition to all the play time kids will have, there will be a time for learning as well.
“We’re trying to get Black children to learn Black history,” Robinson said. “The kids and their parents may not been taught about Black history in school.”
Moten, a digital marketing specialist with M. Roberts Media, and Denise Robinson, a human resources manager at Zarksy Lumber, will discuss the local history of slavery in the Crossroads. Neither are historians, but they did research and plan to draw from their personal experiences, they said.
“I’m talking about what Juneteenth actually means because a large amount of the community doesn’t realize the importance and the significance of that day,” Moten said.
Juneteenth events involve symbols, Denise Robinson said. One example is the color red, which represents the blood shed by slaves. The color red appears in soda and watermelons at cookouts.
“I’ve learned that not everyone is aware of Juneteenth, so I hope they can learn more about the history that wasn’t taught in schools,” Denise said.
Saturday’s Juneteenth Jam includes a water balloon fight, card games, basketball and a dominoes tournament, Cynthia Robinson said. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are trying to make it bigger and bigger every year,” Cynthia said.