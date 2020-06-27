Juvenile cellulitis is also known as puppy strangles or juvenile pyoderma. It is a fairly uncommon skin condition that affects puppies from 1 to 6 months of age.
It is characterized by swelling of the face and muzzle. There are typically nodules, papules and pustules present on the face, muzzle, and ears.
The pustules typically have a pus-like discharge. Papules are small, raised bumps on the skin. Nodules are solid, elevated areas of tissue. The puppy’s ears may also become thickened due to being filled with fluid.
In many cases the lymph nodes under the neck/jaw become swollen and tender. Some puppies become systemically ill and show signs such as lack of energy, listlessness, and fever. In rare cases, the puppy may experience joint pain and limping.
Juvenile cellulitis is thought to be an immune mediated disease that may be caused by immune dysfunction. The underlying cause of this disease is not truly known. It is thought to be an inheritable condition. Golden retrievers, miniature dachshunds, Siberian huskies, and Gordon setters appear to be at higher risk for developing puppy strangles.
In order to make a diagnosis of juvenile cellulitis, your veterinarian will rule out other more common skin conditions, such as mange or ringworm.
Skin scrapings are used to check for mange and fungal cultures are needed to definitively rule out ringworm. A skin biopsy is the most definitive way to diagnose juvenile cellulitis, however this requires the puppy to be placed under anesthesia for the sample to be taken.
In many cases the symptoms found by the veterinarian are enough to indicate puppy strangles. The puppy is then placed on immunosuppressive doses of corticosteroids for a trial period. This medication is then gradually tapered down after several weeks once there has been significant resolution of symptoms.
In many cases the puppy needs to be placed on subsequent antibiotics to clear up skin infections that develop. These infections are usually secondary to the inflammation and open skin lesions. Topical treatment with antibiotics and corticosteroids may also be necessary in some cases.
Puppies typically respond well to the medication, with the exception of a few side effects (increased appetite and thirst, frequent urination). In rare cases, recurrence of the condition occurs.
