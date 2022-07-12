It reads like an old dime-store Western: The sun blazed in the sky, scorching the young campers gathered at Outlaw Pass. Beads of sweat pearlized on their foreheads. Their cheeks turned ruddy from the high heat — and their excitement. Cactus sweltered nearby.
The malinois shepherds were brought out and ordered to track down the bad guys; but, when it was all said and done, the youngsters slapped the cuffs on four hapless lawmen.
The Victoria Police Department hosted the second day of their four-day youth camp Tuesday at Outlaw Pass, 78 Tate Road. Thirty-six campers, ages 10-14, gathered for a presentation from the police department’s K9 Unit, followed by a handcuff demonstration and then play time at the Pass.
Sgt. Robert Dial said this was the first summer camp the department has had in session since 2019, before COVID-19 shut it down for two years.
Monday, the campers cleared a building, saw SWAT gear, toured police vehicles, heard a flash bang, and ate donuts, among other things. Thursday, the camp will have an awards ceremony.
Public Information Officer David Brogger said the camp is a fun experience for the kids and brings them together with law enforcement to help build an important, trusting relationship.
Tuesday’s camp was all about the dogs. Senior Patrol Officer Jake Garza brought his dog, Hummer, and Senior Patrol Officer Oscar Garcia brought his, Nero, along to the Pass to impress the kids with their skills.
The dogs found drugs hidden in boxes. Garcia showed the campers how the dogs are trained to latch on and not let go of a suspect. The campers were positively trilled by the spectacle.
Kaysen Cooper, 11, said the dogs were his favorite part of the camp so far.
“I love the way the dogs found everything,” Kaysen said with a bright smile.
After the dogs left the Pass, the police officers brought out the handcuffs. The kids learned how to use them, cuffing four academy cadets who were on hand to help with the camp.
“I was worried I was going to hurt him,” Jovon Fuentes, 11, said about putting the cuffs on Cadet Herman Manzano. “You have to push really hard to get them on.”
After the handcuff demonstration, the campers were set free to explore Outlaw Pass and play games.
It seemed they were just as thrilled by the structured activities the police had with the K9 Unit and the cuffs as they were by the prospect of freely enjoying the games at Outlaw Pass.
The camp continues Wednesday with CPR training, followed by a virtual reality experience on the department’s Apex Machine, a VR system with unlimited scenarios the department uses to train officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.