Twice Blessed Showroom continues to receive donations from the community. Buddy Kamin donated many pieces of fine furniture to Twice Blessed on March 19. “Thank-you, Mr. Kamin for your support of this outreach of First United Methodist Church,” said Marcia Kauffman, president of the board of directors of the showroom.
Kamin Furniture makes donation to Twice Blessed Showroom
- Advocate Staff Report
