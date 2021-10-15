Kansas City Southern will celebrate the 21st anniversary of its KCS Holiday Express program by partnering with the Salvation Army.
A fundraiser to benefit the Salvation Army in 21 communities, including Victoria, in its U.S. rail network, according to a news release.
Because of the pandemic, KCS will not operate its Holiday Express train, which traditionally draws large crowds at free public events.
Over the course of 20 years, the charitable component of the KCS Holiday Express project has raised more than $2.6 million.
Those interested in making a tax-deductible contribution to the 2021 KCS Holiday Express fundraising campaign may do so at www.salarmy.us/HolidayExpress.
