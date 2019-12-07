Jessie Hernandez, 12, showcased his karate skills alongside 100 of his peers Saturday.
The students of Victoria Karate Academy kicked and flipped their way through the annual Lighted Christmas Parade.
Hernandez, a sixth-grader at Nazareth Academy, has done karate since he was 3 years old, and he was excited to show off his black belt, which he tied around his waist. His body was wrapped in Christmas lights.
“It means a lot,” he said.
Victoria Karate Academy has participated in the parade for 19 years, ever since the academy has been open, owner Dawn Kabela said.
“Today we are going to be crazy,” she said. “They are going to be unleashed.”
The goal for Kabela and her students wasn’t to win a prize for their float, but they wanted to be the most spirited group.
Before the parade began, the karate students wore their ninja shirts and special parade pants, which were bright red, black and yellow. Headbands were tied around each of their heads.
“If this isn’t spirited, I don’t know what is,” Kabela said.
The children’s faces beamed as they chanted, ready for the parade to start.
The kids from the Victoria Karate Academy prepare to showcase their skills and spirit during the annual lighted parade in downtown Victoria. pic.twitter.com/96S7xIzjGZ— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) December 7, 2019
Victoria Karate Academy was one of more than 130 participants in the parade, with hundreds of people watching from around DeLeon Plaza.
Marching bands from both Victoria high schools and most of the middle schools performed between floats of pageant winners and local businesses. Children atop the floats waved energetically while shouting “Merry Christmas.”
Children watching from the street shouted to their parents when they saw something they deemed spectacular.
“Mom! A dinosaur!” one boy screamed to his mother as he bounced on the curb.
Elementary schools, police departments, local office candidates smiled at the crowd as they continued down Main Street.
Victoria Karate Academy was one of the first organizations to present their float to the crowd right behind the Victoria Police Department.
The “ninjas” kicked in the air while moving forward alongside their float.
Karate student Jacob Spiegel, 17, has done karate since he was 8 years old, and now he teaches classes to the younger students. He said he loves this time of year because it means they can show their newly learned skills to the community while celebrating the holiday.
Jacob, a junior at Victoria West High School, said they have more kids participating this year than ever before.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “It shows karate can help people come together.”
