Karnes City Auction will have their Spring Special Sale at noon March 19 at 1918 SH 80 in Karnes City.
The regular Saturday sale will follow.
The sale will feature 200-plus head including F-1 Tiger Stripe bred cows and pairs; Santa Gertrudis bred cows and pairs; Brangus; bred Brangus cows; Brahman heifers, Chocolate heifers, bred Brangus heifers; Brahman bulls and Hereford bulls. Pictures available at karnescityauction.com/special-sales/
For buy orders call Josh Tielke at 830-623-2855 and leave a message. For more information regarding consignments call the office at 830-780-3382.
