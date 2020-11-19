To observe America Recycles Day, Keep Cuero Beautiful (KCB) hosted a miniparade on Nov. 14, according to a news release.
“We wanted to educate people outside our local area as to what we are doing at the Recycling Center and the impact it is making in the community,” said Linda Henderson with KCB. “While we have curbside collection of our recyclables, the center collects paper, plastics and cardboard, which it processes and sells. Last year that amounted to $20,000. The aluminum they collect is sold, less transportation, and donated to Keep Cuero Beautiful. So in addition to being good for the environment, recycling is a good source of revenue for the city and KCB.”
Traditionally, KCB has used advertising to celebrate, but members of the organization felt the impact might be greater with a more creative approach using humor to present their mission. Thus, the miniparade of golf carts became a reality. The parade recycled decorations from the canceled 4th of July parade, KCB’s cardboard signs and original posters carrying the recycling message. Mayor Sara Post Meyer was Mother Nature, marshalling the eight entries, including 25 people, a truck loaded with paper and cardboard, and the Miss Cuero float. The entries made the short trip from the Golf Pro Shop past the golf course to the Cuero Collection and Recycling Center.
“The weather was great,” Henderson said. “The event was enthusiastically acknowledged by cheering golfers on the seventh tee and numerous 18-wheelers with air horns. Keep Cuero Beautiful appreciates the work of Cheryl Merzbacher, who heads the Environmental Services division for the city of Cuero, and the city administration for helping make KCB’s mission successful.”
