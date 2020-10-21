The Keep Cuero Beautiful Plant Swap and Garden-Ville Composting event was well attended on Oct. 19 with people from the Cuero community, Yoakum, Mission Valley and outlying areas.
Plants were in abundance including frangipani, Mexican petunias, Mexican honeysuckle, candlesticks, mother-in-law’s tongue, thryallis, mums, crepe myrtle cuttings, and wildflower seeds, including bluebonnets and ice plants to name a few, according to a news release from Keep Cuero Beautiful.
KCB bought the compost and donated two 40-pound bags to those who are members and those who had a paid utility receipt. Garden-Ville compost is made from the organic waste Texas Disposal System picks up in Cuero. It is a rich organic material that is used as an amendment in flower beds, around trees and broadcast over lawns.
The event was planned by Cheryl Merzbacher with the city’s Environmental Services Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.