America Recycles Day is Nov. 15 and Keep Cuero Beautiful is observing the day on Nov. 14 with a mini-parade.
The parade will include six golf carts with messages about recycling. They will leave the golf pro shop in the Cuero Municipal Park at 9:30 a.m., drive in front of the Cuero Municipal Airport and end at the Cuero Collection and Recycling Center. The Miss Cuero Court will participate in the event to help spread the message to reduce, reuse and recycle.
Recently, Keep Cuero Beautiful was named “Affiliate of the Month” by Keep Texas Beautiful.
“Golf carts are a fun way to celebrate something really important,” said Linda Henderson with Keep Cuero Beautiful.
