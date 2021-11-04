Keep Cuero Beautiful will be handing out information America Recycles Day from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15 Millie’s on Main in Cuero, to commemorate the day.
Keep Cuero Beautiful will display posters there made by Prairie Street 4-H promoting “No. 152 and You,” Keep America Beautiful’s campaign to reduce litter, according to a news release from Keep Cuero Beautiful.
“After working with recycling for 15 years, I thought I knew pretty much what there was to know,” said Linda Henderson with Keep Cuero Beautiful. “But I was wrong.”
Cheryl Merzbacher, who oversees Cuero Environmental Services, enlightened Keep Cuero Beautiful members with materials from Keep Texas Beautiful’s “Take Care of Texas” and eocycle.org. While recycling is a good way to keep from overloading the landfill, there are reasons to be careful about tossing items into the recycle bin. Contamination poses safety problems for employees, causes equipment break-downs and ruins material that must go through a series of stages at a processing plant. Here are some recycling tips:
- Greasy foods create problems. such as on a pizza box. The food grease, however, makes it non-reusable. Greasy items should go into the trash bin.
- Liquids in containers are also a “no-no.”
- Common sense tells us not to put sharp objects or combustibles into the recycling material.
- Plastic bags are another “no-no” as they twist around the equipment gears. Discard them in H-E-B’s bins.
- Plastic-coated food items such as ice cream cartons should be thrown into the trash.
- Bags and feed sacks that fly from uncovered truck beds can kill livestock, so “put a lid on truck trash.”
- Crushed cans are not recyclable as they cause damage to the equipment and operators.
- Shredded paper, bubble wrap and plastic packaging items should be put into the trash.
- Ceramics cannot be recycled, and neither can brush. In Cuero, violators may be faced with a “no pick up day” when brush is added to the recycle bins. Brush is collected at the City of Cuero Brush Collection station on Cheatham Road off Farm-to-Market Road 1447 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesdays with a paid City of Cuero utility bill.
- Stuffing either the trash or recycle bin cans results in spillage, which the haulers do not collect thus adding a burden to the Environmental Services Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.