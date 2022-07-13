Keep Victoria Beautiful received a $1,500 donation from LyondellBasell to be used for beautification grants.
“We are thankful for LyondellBasell’s support of Keep Victoria Beautiful’s mission of helping Victoria residents beautify their community,” said Christy Youker, community appearance manager for the City of Victoria. “If a community member has an idea for a beautification project at their business or nonprofit, we can help them make it a reality.”
KVB offers donor-funded grants to local businesses and community organizations for beautification projects. Potential projects include but are not limited to:
- Theme, cultural or educational gardens
- Landscaping using drought-tolerant, freeze-resistant native plants
- Removal and prevention of graffiti and litter
- Other exterior improvements, such as painting or installing planters
Applicants must commit to maintaining their projects for at least three years.
To apply for a grant and view complete guidelines, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb.
For more information, contact Youker at 361-485-3230 or cyouker@victoriatx.gov.
