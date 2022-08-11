Student groups, businesses, congregations and interested individuals who’d like to be a part of cleaning up their community are invited to attend Keep Victoria Beautiful’s second annual citywide Fall Sweep 7:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 24.
“Our last citywide cleanup on Earth Day had more than 240 participants, and I know this one can be even bigger,” said Community Appearance Manager Christy Youker. “Regardless of your group size, and even if you don’t have a group, we encourage you to come volunteer so we can add more locations to the cleanup.”
To register for the event, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb. Volunteers will meet at the Target parking lot, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, and other locations that will be determined based on the number of registrations.
KVB will provide donuts and cleaning supplies, including safety vests.
For more information, contact Environmental Services at 361-485-3230 or email Youker at cyouker@victoriatx.gov. To request assistance with organizing a cleanup or to sign up to be notified of future cleanups, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb.
