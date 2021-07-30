The Fall Sweep and Adopt-a-Highway Clean-up hosted by Keep Victoria Beautiful will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25.
Volunteers will meet in the Target parking lot on Loop 463 in Victoria. Litter collection supplies will be provided and volunteers will need to wear closed-toe shoes. Those interested can sign up at keepvictoriabeautiful.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.