Keep Victoria Beautiful to host Earth Day cleanup

Keep Victoria Beautiful is inviting residents to celebrate Earth Day, take pride in their community and engage in some friendly competition by taking part in the Earth Day Trash-Off cleanup 7:30-9:30 a.m. April 22 at various sites around Victoria.
“The more people who sign up, the more sites we will be able to visit during the cleanup,” said Christy Youker, assistant director of Environmental Services and executive director of Keep Victoria Beautiful. “We hope residents will join us and help make this our biggest Earth Day cleanup yet.”
Groups and individuals are encouraged to register in advance at www.victoriatx.gov/kvb. The number of locations to be cleaned will be determined based on the number of registrations.
Individuals and groups of four or fewer will meet at the Target parking lot, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway. Larger groups will be assigned to remote locations and will pick up their materials before the cleanup.
Donuts, coffee and juice will be provided by The Salvation Army. Additional food will be provided by Chick-fil-A and The Chopping Block, and drinks will be provided by Del Papa Distributing.
KVB will give awards to the team that picks up the most trash per person and the team that finds the most unusual item. Winners will be recognized at KVB’s annual volunteer appreciation event.
The cleanup is sponsored in part by H-E-B, Townsquare Media and the Victoria Television Group.
To learn more about Keep Victoria Beautiful, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb.