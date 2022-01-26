Keep Victoria Beautiful to host Silver City neighborhood cleanup

The City of Victoria Environmental Services and Keep Victoria Beautiful are seeking volunteers for a cleanup in the Silver City neighborhood from 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 5.
Volunteers will meet at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 3808 Callis St., and then split into teams and go door to door helping residents who need help moving bulky trash or tree limbs to their curbs for pickup.
The Salvation Army will serve breakfast, coffee and juice to volunteers and residents at Martin Luther King Jr. Park before the cleanup. After the cleanup, hot dogs will be provided.
Individuals and groups can sign up at victoriatx.gov/kvb. Volunteers ages 12 and up are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Walk-up volunteers are welcome, but residents are encouraged to register in advance to help with planning the event.
Residents who will need help moving items are encouraged to contact Environmental Services at 361-485-3230 or keepvictoriabeautiful@victoriatx.gov.
Refrigerators and other appliances containing Freon will be accepted for pickup. Appliance Pro will remove Freon from collected appliances at no cost to residents or the City.
Other hazardous materials, such as TVs, will not be accepted. To schedule a no-cost pickup of household hazardous waste, contact Waste Management at 1-800-449-7587.
Representatives from the Victoria Police Department, the Victoria Fire Department, the Victoria Public Library and Communications & Public Affairs will be present at Martin Luther King Jr. Park to inform residents about City services. Parks & Recreation will give away trees and provide information about how to care for them. United Way of the Crossroads’ Community Navigators will provide information about community resources.
Fire department representatives will host a drug takeback, going door to door to collect unused prescription drugs. They will also offer no-cost smoke alarm installations.
The City of Victoria provides residents with two no-cost bulk trash pickups and four no-cost limb pickups per year. To schedule a pickup and to find out when limbs are being picked up in your area, visit victoriatx.gov/environmental-services or call 361-485-3230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.