The Keep Victoria Beautiful Trash-Off Clean Up, in partnership with Adopt-A-Highway, will take place 7:30-9:30 a.m. April 10, according to a news release.
Volunteers will meet in the Target parking lot at the corner of Loop 463 and North Navarro Street. They will pick up trash along a 2-mile stretch of the Loop between Navarro and Main streets.
Supplies to collect the trash will be provided. Volunteers can bring their own facial coverings and gloves. RSVP at 361-485-3230 or KeepVictoriaBeautiful@victoriatx.gov.
