Summers in the Crossroads get hot and our pets and animals feel the heat too.
How do you keep them cool? For the Advocate's next reader submitted photo contest share your photos and a brief description of how you keep your animals safe from the heat. Some use kiddie pools and others use a hose or a fan.
Whether it's your dog, horse, bird or anything else, submit photos at victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Aug.14 for a chance to win a prize from Days Gone Bye! in downtown Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.