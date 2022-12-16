The holiday season is a wonderful time of year for family and friends, however, our fur babies can become exposed to possible toxic hazards if we are not careful.
Ingestion of toxic plants is a common holiday-related emergency seen in the veterinary field. New, pretty, and possibly tasty greenery fills our homes. Our pets become curious and may inadvertently ingest one of these toxic plants. This can include the Christmas tree, poinsettia, mistletoe, Christmas cactus, amaryllis and holly. If you notice your pet has chewed on any of the above listed plants, contact your veterinarian for further instructions. The most common treatment for toxic plant ingestion is decontamination (forced vomiting) if caught early enough, followed by supportive care for the symptoms.
Gastrointestinal issues are another common problem during the holidays. It is best to keep your pet’s eating habits as close to their normal routine as possible. Table scraps, bones, and sweet treats can pose a health risk to your pet.
Bones can cause mechanical damage to the gastrointestinal tract and even lead to severe constipation or complete intestinal obstruction.
Table scraps can cause stomach upset, pancreatitis, and/or hemorrhagic gastroenteritis (bleeding from the intestinal tract caused from inflammation). Sometimes these can easily be corrected with antibiotics and medication to sooth and coat the intestinal lining. Other times, these problems can become extreme where severe dehydration sets in and hospitalization with intravenous fluids as a necessity.
Gastrointestinal foreign bodies can also be caused by shiny tinsel and Christmas ornaments. Young dogs are generally at a higher risk because they are not picky about what they eat and they are constantly chewing on things while they go through the teething process. An intestinal obstruction is the blockage of the flow of food material in the gastrointestinal tract. The obstruction can be partial or complete, may occur in any area of the gastrointestinal tract, and typically required surgical intervention for treatment.
If the obstruction occurs in the stomach then you will see vomiting, dehydration, lethargy, and weight loss. Small intestinal obstruction will also cause these symptoms, however damage to the intestinal lining can result in death of the bowel and potentially toxemia (toxins in the blood).
Early intervention is always better with foreign bodies, so contact your veterinarian immediately if your pet has ingested an object.