Native animals and humans alike are finding ways to keep warm as uncharacteristically cold weather sweeps through the Crossroads. But for non-natives, the challenge can be even more serious.
At the Texas Zoo, staff members have been working to arrange temporary homes for many of the animals as sustained freezing weather makes outdoor habitats unhealthy for non-native and some native species which hail from South America, Southeast Asia, Texas and everywhere in between.
During extreme weather conditions, zoo staff must balance the severity of upcoming weather events with various options for how to keep all the animals safe, said Cari Wittenborn, animal health and welfare manager.
This week was the first time many of the animals have had to be moved into makeshift indoor habitats at the zoo, but February’s freezing temperatures are not the only time the animals have needed special attention because of extreme weather.
After Hurricane Harvey, many animals, like the spider monkeys, had to be transported to other cities for safety. This weekend, those same spider monkeys only had to go a few hundred yards.
In a room with central heating, primates are staying warm in cages that are new to them while Zazu, a green-winged macaw, and the other macaws are staying toasty in one of the zoo’s offices, Wittenborn said.
Other animals have been provided additions to their usual habitats.
Some outdoor cages are receiving coverings made of metal and tarps that will protect the animals from the wind and precipitation. Heating lamps or increased amounts of hay are being added to other habitats to keep the animals warm, she said.
For some retrofitted habitats, the animals have found their own way of staying cozy. Even with heat lamps turned on and ready for use, the alligators are staying put underwater.
Since September, they haven’t eaten because of a system similar to hibernation called brumation. Beneath the floating leaves and the sleet coming down, the water keeps them warmer than being out in the open, even with heat lamps available, Wittenborn said.
But with many animals relying on electricity to stay warm and healthy, a power outage could be dangerous to many of the animals — like an albino Burmese Python named Zeus whose species is originally from the even less cold climate of Southeast Asia.
“In South Texas, we worry so much about the heat,” Wittenborn said. “But it’s so much easier to cool them down than to heat.”
While the cold weather can cause discomfort even to native species at the zoo, like the red wolves, Wittenborn said veterinarians have informed zoo staff that the cold weather can send some native species, like turtles, into a cold shock or cause their immune systems to be severely weakened. Because of this, there has been a “massive spike” in animals going to the veterinarians’ offices.
Wittenborn also said the reliance on electricity can be a fire hazard, which is another reason the staff is taking staggered shifts throughout the week to monitor the animals and facilities at all times of the day.
“But hey, I’ll take this over (Hurricane Harvey) any day,” she said.
Drivers’ Public Safety
Ice and snow are reported along multiple roadways in the Crossroads, even causing some road closures, according to public safety officials.
No roads are closed in Victoria as of 9:25 p.m. Sunday, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
In and around DeWitt County, road closures include the U.S. 183 North bridge, with a detour using Old Gonzales Road, according to the DeWitt County Office of Emergency Management.
Many of the roadways in Victoria County are dangerous to travel on because of precipitation, said Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer in a news release. This delays first responders or prevents them from responding to emergencies.
He said he advises all residents, travelers and community members to stay off of roadways, stay home and stay safe.
Ice and snow were reported at 6 p.m. Sunday around Loop 463 in Victoria, on Navarro Street and on to U.S. 77 north past Hallettsville, along U.S. 77 south of the loop toward McFaddin, along Farm-to-Market Road 616 from Bloomington past La Ward, along U.S. 59 from the loop past El Campo, along SH 111 from Hochheim almost to Midfield and along SH 172 from Weedhaven past Ganado, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Roadways in most of the Crossroads are becoming iced over or receiving various amounts of frozen precipitation, making emergency response delayed, if not impossible, according to Crossroads offices of emergency management news releases.
Lavaca County Emergency Medical Services will not be transporting patients out of the county because of precipitation on roadways, according to a Lavaca County EMS news release.
Sand is being laid on bridges in Calhoun County to prevent crashes caused by precipitation.
As weather conditions worsen, ice and snow continue to cause vehicle crashes.
Since 7 a.m. Sunday, Victoria Police have responded to about 23 crashes because of icy conditions on roadways, Brogger said.
Most have been along along Zac Lentz Parkway and U.S. 59, including some at the intersections of Zac Lentz Parkway and Business 59; Zac Lentz Parkway and U.S. 59; and Port Lavaca Drive and U.S. 59, according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
Farther northeast along U.S. 59, traffic was diverted through El Campo because of ice along U.S. 59 which has caused at least two crashes. One of these involved five vehicles, near the intersection of North Blue Creek Road and U.S. 59, according to an El Campo Police Department news release.
Temporary interruptions to electricity “appear likely” in different, staged parts of Texas because of increased demand and lower supply of electricity, according to a news release from American Electric Power, an electric utility business.
These temporary cuts to power would be about 30 minutes to an hour and would be on Monday or Tuesday. If this occurs, turn appliances back on gradually.
Updates to highway closures can be found on TxDOT’s website at conditions.drivetexas.org/current/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.