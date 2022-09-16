KGK Real Estate Closing to have ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 20

KGK Real Estate Closing ribbon cutting.

 Contributed photo

KGK Real Estate Closing will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for their second location, 4800 N. Navarro St., No. 600, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with the assistance of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce.

Refreshments will be provided.

