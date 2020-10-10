The kidneys are very important body organs. Normal kidneys filter and remove waste materials that result from normal body functioning from the bloodstream. They regulate electrolyte balance and the amount of fluid retained by the body. They also play a major role in maintaining red blood cell production. Anemia is a common problem in pets with chronic kidney disease.
Kidney disease may have many causes: inherited defects, infections, poisons and toxic substances, and nutritional factors. By far, old age changes to the kidneys are the most common cause of the condition termed “kidney insufficiency” or “chronic renal failure.” This is an extremely common condition in older cats and is the primary cause of death in many older pets. Often the exact cause of kidney failure cannot be determined, but with careful examination and testing, the severity of the disease can be assessed and the best method of management for a specific pet can be chosen. Some of these tests include urinalysis, urine culture (to identify infection), bloodwork, X-rays or ultrasound or kidney biopsy.
Clinical signs of chronic kidney disease are a result of body waste materials building up in the bloodstream because the kidneys are not functioning properly. Some signs of kidney insufficiency include loss of appetite, increased thirst or water consumption, increased frequency and amount of urination, poor hair coat, depression, vomiting, weight loss and muscle wasting.
The best treatment plan for any patient with kidney disease is based on the individual pet’s clinical signs and test results. In the early stages of chronic kidney failure, management is possible by feeding special prescription diets. These prescription foods will help ease the workload on the kidneys by limiting the amount of minerals and waste by-products that the kidneys must eliminate. High protein levels in the diet make the kidneys work harder so no other treats should be fed (meat scraps, eggs, cheese, bones, etc). Fresh clean water should always be available to the pet. Limiting water availability to your pet can precipitate a kidney failure “crisis.”
For pets with more advanced disease, especially those who are symptomatic, fluid administered subcutaneously on a regular basis can be very beneficial to your pet and is a way to help keep toxic substances in the blood from building up. This is something that is fairly simple to do; many owners can be taught how to do this at home themselves.
Some pets need oral medications to help with nausea, high blood pressure, and to correct electrolyte and mineral imbalances. Frequent monitoring of tests related to kidney function is the best way to modify treatment plans as needed.
