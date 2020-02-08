Kimber Vahalik, 7, loads up her silver car that she calls Shotgun on a small race track inside Victoria Mall. She’s surrounded by boys dressed in their blue scout uniforms, but she doesn’t care.

She is used to winning at pinewood derby competitions.

“My favorite part is the [award] ceremony because it’s so fun when they call out names,” Vahalik said. “I also like when they race down and go vroom.”

Cub scouts from La Salle District, which encompasses Jackson, Calhoun, Victoria and Goliad counties, gathered inside Victoria Mall to compete in the district derby competition on Saturday.

Scouts raced against each other multiple times using wooden cars they made with their parents.

Parents or another adult usually help kids make their cars aerodynamic and unique, whether it be painting them with vibrant colors or shaping the wood into unique shapes.

Each scout races their car four times against each other. A software program drops their slowest time and averages the others. Whoever has the fastest time wins the competition.

The scout program also has a competition based on the appearance of the car and winners receive a medal in three categories: Most Patriotic, Best Paint Job and Most Creative Car. Chairman Doug Borden says the most important part is for the kids to have fun.

“This is probably one of the biggest events in Cub Scouts,” Borden said. “ Seeing the kids and adults smiling and helping each other out. Especially if they lose.”

The competition is not limited to just cub scouts. Boys Scouts and Me Too scouts can also participate in the competition.

“Me Too are little brothers or sisters that are not old enough to join scouting,” Borden said. “It is something we do to include all youth in the program.”

James “Junior” Stafford, 5, competed as a lion scout for the first time at the competition.

The lion scout program is a newer rank for kindergarten-age youth who hope to be a boy scout one day. Stafford says he likes all the fun stuff he does in the program.

“I want to win some trophies,” Stafford said. “I also like hanging out with my dad because he is at work everyday.”

