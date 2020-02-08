Layton Dentler, 8, shows his little brother Bryce, 4, how to do the Cub Scout two finger Scout sign before the start of the seventh annual La Salle District Pinewood Derby competition at Victoria Mall on Saturday.
Gallery: La Salle District Pinewood Derby competition
Scouts from Victoria, Calhoun, Jackson and Goliad County competed in the seventh annual La Salle District Pinewood Derby competition at Victoria Mall on Saturday. Scouts competed in four races and their slowest time was dropped and the other were averaged using a software program.
Kimber Vahalik, 7, cheers on her pinewood car "Shotgun" as it zooms down the race track during the seventh annual La Salle District Pinewood Derby competition at Victoria Mall on Saturday.
Tristan Ipock | tipock@vicad.com
Scouts raced against each other multiple times using wooden cars they made with their parents.
Parents or another adult usually help kids make their cars aerodynamic and unique, whether it be painting them with vibrant colors or shaping the wood into unique shapes.
Each scout races their car four times against each other. A software program drops their slowest time and averages the others. Whoever has the fastest time wins the competition.
The scout program also has a competition based on the appearance of the car and winners receive a medal in three categories: Most Patriotic, Best Paint Job and Most Creative Car. Chairman Doug Borden says the most important part is for the kids to have fun.
“This is probably one of the biggest events in Cub Scouts,” Borden said. “ Seeing the kids and adults smiling and helping each other out. Especially if they lose.”
The competition is not limited to just cub scouts. Boys Scouts and Me Too scouts can also participate in the competition.
“Me Too are little brothers or sisters that are not old enough to join scouting,” Borden said. “It is something we do to include all youth in the program.”
James “Junior” Stafford, 5, competed as a lion scout for the first time at the competition.
The lion scout program is a newer rank for kindergarten-age youth who hope to be a boy scout one day. Stafford says he likes all the fun stuff he does in the program.
“I want to win some trophies,” Stafford said. “I also like hanging out with my dad because he is at work everyday.”
