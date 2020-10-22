Victoria trick-or-treaters got into the spirit a little early Thursday night at the Trunk-or-Treat on North Navarro Street.
In a drive-thru experience similar to trick-or-treating, kids rolled down car windows, stood out of sunroofs and hung out in the bed of a truck to receive candy from workers at the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 4103 N. Navarro St.
Giving the kids a little bit of normalcy was a goal for Lisa Kainer, volunteer coordinator and the event’s organizer.
“It’s just kind of hard to cancel Halloween for a kid,” Kainer said. “Because, they know what it is and they look forward to it.”
As cars worked their way through the line, Habitat for Humanity workers gave out chocolate, sour gummies and other sweets while donning their own Halloween costumes.
Costumes included a Jedi, Iron Man, Left Shark, Batman and more. In a sign of the times, multiple kids wore hazmat suits as well.
“We just have to do something for the kids,” said store manager James Fikar while wearing a COVID-19 mask. Other participants wore masks along with their costumes.
To add to the Halloween aesthetic, Habitat for Humanity workers also decorated the trunks of their cars where they also kept the candy to be handed out.
Kainer said she wasn’t sure if any Halloween events were planned for kids this year, so she wanted to do something for the community.
She also said she and her family plan to stay at home this year and possibly see a few close friends. For many families like Kainer’s, participating in trunk-or-treats or similar Halloween-themed alternatives are part of the new normal this year.
