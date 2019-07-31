Fifty kids poured into the gymnasium at First English Lutheran Church on Wednesday evening, searching for their names on signs held up by volunteers.
Three-year-old Mateo’s foster parents, Roland and Lisa Hinojosa, found his and his 4-year-old sister’s names quickly.
Beneath their signs sat two brand new twin beds, covered in sheets, bedspreads, backpacks filled with school supplies, and baseballs and game tickets from the Victoria Generals, along with a number of other gifts.
For the sixth year, Ashley Furniture HomeStore partnered with local businesses for the Hope to Dream event.
Mateo and his sister, Jayanni, were among 50 kids nominated by the Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Golden Crescent, or CASA, to receive beds.
“It is a blessing,” Roland Hinojosa said. “I am really glad and I am grateful for everything because it is hard, where I am at in my life, and everything we do is for the kids.”
Hinojosa said he and his wife have been fostering three grandchildren for about two years.
“It was a safety plan at first,” his wife said. “And it has been a little overwhelming, but we’ve been handling it. They’ve been sleeping on the couch, so now they won’t have to.”
Paige Streiff, who owns Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Victoria and Corpus Christi with her husband, Ben Streiff, said their goal is to provide beds for as many kids as possible.
“We really believe every kid should have their own bed and with school coming up, sleep is a big part of nutrition and staying healthy,” she said. “It is not about anybody; it is just about these kids getting a good night’s rest.”
The Streiffs have been able to give away 550 beds since they started participating in the nationwide program in 2013, but Streiff said there is still a lot more to do.
“If I could give more, I would give more,” she said. “It really is just not enough because there are so many kids.”
Regina May, the Golden Crescent CASA director of development, said the volunteer organization expects to serve about 450 kids by the end of 2019.
Children taken into Texas Child Protective Services care are appointed a volunteer CASA family advocate, who visits the child’s home, teachers and doctors to make sure all their needs are met. Advocates nominate kids to receive beds through the Hope to Dream program, though the public can nominate children, too.
“We want to make sure they have everything they need to grow up happy and healthy, just like a normal kid because they have been brought into the foster care system for mistakes that aren’t their fault,” she said. “This is just one less thing they don’t have to worry about.”
For every mattress purchased at the Victoria and Corpus Christi stores, a portion of proceeds is set aside for the Hope to Dream program.
Victoria resident Catherine Curry, said her two foster grandchildren, 2-year-old Azoeiah and her 4-year-old brother, Jamarion, are two-time recipients of beds from Ashley HomeStore.
“It is really awesome, a blessing,” Curry said about the event. “Seeing what they had and just opening up stuff; they love opening up gifts.”
Melissa Vivera, a longtime volunteer, said the Hope to Dream event is among her favorite ways to give back to the Victoria community. She has been an event volunteer since the beginning.
“Every kid deserves a good night’s rest, and it brings so much joy to your heart to know that they don’t have to worry about where they’re going to sleep anymore,” she said. “They have a bed that is all their own and that is huge.”
