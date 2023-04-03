Sprinkled in an open field are blue, green and pink eggs. Children clutching baskets of all shapes and sizes are ready to snatch them up.
Once the kids heard the word "go," they dashed toward the eggs, picking up as many as they could. After a minute, the hunt was over.
Families packed a Riverside Park playground Sunday afternoon for the free egg hunt, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and a foam party. A machine spit out so much foam that the grass on the ground could not be seen.
Cora Alvarez, 9, said she collected five eggs, played in the foam and collected Whataburger coupons.
"I want to come back next year because it was fun and I got to hang out with my friends," Cora said.
Kids who found Easter eggs received candy from event sponsors, which included the Mac Haik Ford dealership, Harbor Hospice, CSL Plasma and Whataburger. Sweet treats were distributed to the participants equally.
"If a kid gets one egg or 100 eggs, they all get the same amount of candy," said Victoria Parks and Recreation Coordinator Elijah Ramos, who spread out the eggs with other staffers in his department.
There were some special prizes at stake, however. The golden eggs came with either a gift bag from Whataburger or tickets to Splashway Waterpark in Sheridan.
Townsquare Media, which hosted Sunday's Easter egg hunt, provided the soundtrack of the afternoon. Event emcee John Padierna said he was amazed to see hundreds of people playing games at Riverside Park.
"This is a community event where kids can come up and have a great day," Padierna, who goes by "J.P." when behind the microphone, said. "I love it when the community comes together."
Taylor Murphree, media consultant for Townsquare, said the Easter egg hunt is an example of an event that can bring members of the Victoria community closer to one another.
"We like to have free events that allow people to come back together after what we went through with COVID," Murphree said.
Not everyone had a good time at the park Sunday afternoon. John King, who brought his children to the egg hunt, said he was disappointed by the way the event was organized and managed.
"It was pretty pathetic. My kids couldn't get any eggs because other kids were crowding them out," King said. "We won't come back next year."
King said his family enjoys going with their neighbors to egg hunts hosted by local churches in Victoria.
Elizabeth Martinez and her kids Giselle, 10, and Layla, 6, arrived too late for egg hunting. Giselle and Layla still had the opportunity to eat candy, play in the foam and take pictures with the Easter Bunny.
"We will have to come earlier next year," Martinez said.