One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Karnes County.
Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva confirmed the death, resulting from a wreck involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler on SH 80 at Farm-to Market Road 792, northeast of Karnes City.
The area was closed for about three hours while law enforcement and emergency officials responded to the crash, which is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, he said.
The wreck occurred during the morning hours, according to the DPS communications office.
No additional details were available as of Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.