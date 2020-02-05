A Kingsville man died in a two-vehicle crash in Karnes County on Tuesday morning.
James Dale Shilhavy, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, said Sgt. Orlando Moreno, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, in a written statement issued Wednesday.
At 10:46 a.m., Shilhavy's 2017 Ford F-150 crashed with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 792 and SH 80.
Shilhavy was traveling north on FM 792 when he drove directly into the path of the tractor-trailer, which was driving northeast on SH 80.
It's unclear why Shilhavy was unable to avoid the collision.
The tractor trailer's driver, Felix Gonzales, 51, of San Antonio, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers and contributing factors are yet to be determined.
"The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to control their speed, minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued and be cautious at intersections," Moreno said.
