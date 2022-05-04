Kinsley Karl, daughter of Brandon and Sarah Karl, has won the Victoria Symphony’s 2022 Children’s Discovery Concert Essay Contest.
Kinsley is a fifth grade student in Lucinda Cumming’s music class at Industrial Elementary East.
She is pictured with VSO Music Director Darryl One and her essay at Downtown Rhythms on April 28 after receiving her prizes of a $50 Target gift card and free tickets to the Victoria Symphony’s final performance of the season.
