Knights of Columbus Council 1329 will be selling barbecue pork steak plates to go on May 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St. from 9 a.m. until sold out.
Plates are $10 each, drive-thru only.
Plates will consist of pork steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread and barbecue sauce. Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
To reserve plates, call the hall that morning at 361-575-9214.
There will also be a bake sale provided by Catholic Daughters in conjunction with the barbecue.
