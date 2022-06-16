Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 installed 2022-23 officers

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 in Victoria installed new officers for the 2022–23 fiscal year on Tuesday.
After the Mass, which was celebrated by the Rev. Dalton Ervin, and installation by District Deputy Manuel Gonzalez, a meal of fried chicken with many sides and dessert was served.
