Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 installed 2022-23 officers

News Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 officers for 2022-23 are, front row sitting, from left, Rev. Dalton Ervin, Chaplin; Donald Shellenbarger, grand knight; Allen Rather, deputy grand knight; Gary Rangnow, lecturer. Middle row, from left, Jeremy Martin, assistant diocesan deputy; Juan Lara, advocate; Ernest Rosas, chancellor; Chris Krejci, treasurer; Michael Nevlud, recorder; Richard Lerma, outside guard; Daniel Perez, inside guard. Back row, from left, Manuel Gonzalez, district deputy; Pete Moya, one -year trustee; Felipe Rosales, warden; Joseph Janas, three -year trustee. Not shown: Gary Buckler, financial secretary; Mike Merritt, two-year trustee.

 Contributed photo

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 in Victoria installed new officers for the 2022–23 fiscal year on Tuesday.

After the Mass, which was celebrated by the Rev. Dalton Ervin, and installation by District Deputy Manuel Gonzalez, a meal of fried chicken with many sides and dessert was served.

