Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 will sell to-go barbecue plates from 10 a.m. until sold out Nov. 21 at the KC Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., according to a news release.
Each $10 plate will include barbecue pork steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread and barbecue sauce. Members of the organization will prepare 400 plates.
A bake sale will be provided by CDA Court St. Ann in conjunction with the barbecue.
Proceeds will go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For more information or to reserve plates, call the hall the morning of Nov. 21 at 361-575-9214.
