Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 to sell barbecue pork steak plates Aug. 21

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 will sell barbecue pork steak plates on Sunday at the Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St. (Airline & Ben Wilson), from 9 a.m. until sold out.
Plates will be available drive-through only. Plates are $10 each and will consist of pork steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread and barbecue sauce.
To reserve plates, call the hall Sunday morning at 361-575-9214.
A bake sale will be provided by Catholic Daughters in conjunction with the barbecue.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
