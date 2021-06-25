Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo Night is every Wednesday at Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St. The hall opens 5 p.m., and dollar dauber games start at 5:30 p.m.
Bingo games are from 7 to 10 p.m., and the cost is $10 per bingo sheet pack for 10 games.
Food and drinks are available for purchase, and no outside food and drinks are allowed. Proceeds benefit various council charity projects.
For information, call the hall Wednesday evenings at 361-575-9214.
