Knights of Columbus Council No.1329 will sell plates to go on April 18 from 10 a.m. until the food is sold out at the Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St. in Victoria
Plates will be $10 each and will consist of a barbecued half chicken and Spanish rice and beans. A bake sale will be held in conjunction with the barbecue.
Proceeds will go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
For information or to reserve plates, call the hall Sunday morning at 361-575-9214.
