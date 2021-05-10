Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 will host Bingo Wednesday at the Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The concession stand is returning offering hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, nachos and desserts. The pull tab table will start selling pull tabs at 5:30 p.m. as well.
Participants are asked to wear masks and observe safe distancing. No outside food or drink will be allowed.
Proceeds will go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
